Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reportedly Not Getting Engaged Anytime Soon

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are putting their daughter True Thompson ahead of everything else, including getting engaged or married. According to new reports, the couple is reportedly in no rush to the altar.

“Khloé and Tristan are really focused on doing what’s best for [daughter] True,” a source told Us Weekly Saturday. “They are not going to get engaged anytime soon. The focus right now is on whatever is best for True.”

The source continued, “Tristan is trying everything he can to regain her trust, but Khloé is spending more time in L.A. because True has so many family members and such a support system there.”

Kardashian, 34, and Thompson, 27, have appeared to be on better terms lately. They celebrated New Year’s Eve together in Cleveland, where Thompson plays for the NBA’s Cavaliers. Kardashian was stopped at the Staples Center when the Cavs were in Los Angeles to play the Lakers on Jan. 13.

“Regaining Khloé’s trust is going to take time,” Us Weekly‘s source said. “Tristan is a great father, but it’s not yet clear if they can fully rebuild what they had. The extent of what Tristan did is still setting in. She hasn’t gotten over it yet.”

Days before Kardashian welcomed True in April 2018, footage of Thompson cheating on Kardashian with several women while the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was still pregnant, surfaced. Kardashian stayed with Thompson, who has been trying to win back her trust ever since.

Today, Kardashian’s sisters are supportive of her decision, but Kim Kardashian West told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live earlier this week that it was not always like that.

“It’s so easy and quick to be like, ‘Leave him, leave him,’” Kim said on the show. “It’s so much harder to stay and have the whole public think you’re an idiot for staying … I didn’t mean it like that!”

In November, Kardashian told fans she will “never understand” why Thompson did what he did.

“I try to live a very honest and positive life. But I know that God doesn’t make mistakes,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram. “He wants me to go through certain things so I can grow and I [was] given a platform to hopefully help others not feel so alone and so we can grow together. I find strength [in] so many people. The greatness in my life definitely out weighs [any] bad thing that has ever happened to me. I focus on the beauty of it all.”

When one commenter hoped she would find a “better man” than Thompson, Kardashian said Thompson has “grown” since making a “humiliating and heartbreaking” mistake.

“In life we all make mistakes. Some are bigger than others. His mistake was obviously humiliating and heartbreaking but I do believe that I am strong enough to endure anything,” Kardashian wrote at the time. “I choose to find a life lesson in every situation, even the nasty ones. Tristan has grown from this but most importantly he is a beautiful father to our sweet baby True.”

Photo credit: Getty Images