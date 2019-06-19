Khloe Kardashian Reveals the Phone Call She Had With Jordyn Woods After Tristan Thompson Affair

The most anticipated episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is airing this Sunday and alongside the teaser E! revealed after last week’s episode, more bits and pieces of the story are being revealed ahead of the episode.

The video starts with Kim Kardashian prepping for her solo interview for the hit reality series when she merges a call between Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, to get the full scoop.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was getting ready for my interviews — literally, same thing as the first time — and my friend Larsa [Pippen] called me to explain that a reporter that she knows was about to write a story that Jordyn [Woods] and Tristan [Thompson] were at his home late night until 7 in the morning,” Kardashian explained in an interview. “They said they were like making out and I immediately didn’t believe it, you know, and I was like, ‘This can’t be true.’”

After the sisters were all conferenced in on one call, that’s when Khloe started explaining what she knew about the situation.

“I talked to Jordyn,” Khloe said. “She, it’s really weird, she’s not giving me all the information, she was like, ‘He was trying to kiss me..’ and was like, ‘I can’t remember if we did or didn’t.’”

“Wait, let’s tell Kylie,” Kardashian responded as she merged their call with Jenner.

Khloe proceeded with the story, saying, “So I spoke to Jordyn. She was in between his legs, so she said, ‘I can’t remember if we kissed.’ I said, ‘If you are too nervous to tell me something you can text me,’ and she said, ‘Okay, I’ll call you in five minutes.’”

“She hasn’t called me,” Khloe continued. “And that was like twenty minutes ago.”

Kourtney chimed in asking her sister why Woods needed to call her back, and that’s when Jenner said, “It’s very werid.”

“Exactly!” Khloe responded.

Jenner then went on to explain that it was her first time hearing some of the details.

“This is the first time I’m hearing she was sitting on his lap,” Jenner explained.

Khloe then responded with, “I mean, I need the f—ing whole truth!”

Kardashian then went into her confessional style interview to explain that Thompson was currently on a plain flying back form All Star weekend and that Woods was the only person who could give Khloe an explanation but went radio silent.

Woods has already opened up with a few words ahead of the season finale, saying, “Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it. Everyone has the right to speak their truth.”

“Life moves on. Money doesn’t stop. The world doesn’t stop,” she added. “And hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!