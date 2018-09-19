Khloe Kardashian Returning to Cleveland With True for Tristan Thompson’s NBA Season

NBA season is right around the corner, and that means Tristan Thompson will return to Cleveland when the Cleveland Cavaliers swing into action again in the coming weeks. According to PEOPLE, Khloé Kardashian will make the move as well, along with the couple’s 5-month-old daughter, True.

“Vacation has already ended and Tristan has to be back in Cleveland for the new season,” a source said of the athlete. “He has games in October. They are all moving back to Cleveland, and it’s hard for Khloé. She will really miss Kris [Jenner] and her sisters.”

“It’s not going to be easy for her,” the source added. “But she is committed to keeping her family together. And Tristan has shown that he is committed to Khloé, so Khloé will make it work.”

Kardashian was living in Cleveland ahead of True’s birth and gave birth to her daughter in the city before heading back to Los Angeles with her baby a few weeks later.

Thompson also joined her in Los Angeles, and the two were spotted together several times over the past few months. They also took a tropical vacation together, and PEOPLE‘s source said the couple is going strong.

“Khloé and Tristan are great,” the insider said. “Ever since they have both been in L.A. with True, they have really worked on relationship issues. They had an amazing summer together and a gorgeous family vacation.”

Kardashian has previously been open about her love for Cleveland, writing on her website and app that she enjoys the city because it allows her a difference pace of life than Los Angeles.

“[In Cleveland], I’m with Tristan and I get my home time — cooking, being with my love, and just more of a routine,” she wrote. “In L.A., I’m SWAMPED with work. But then again, I love being in L.A. because I get to see my sisters and my mom, and I have my trainer and the people that I’ve grown up with. So there are perks to both cities for me!”

In Los Angeles, True has been spending plenty of time with her young cousins, Chicago West and Stormi Webster, who were also born this year.

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian posted the first photo of all three babies together, with all three girls sitting together and looking at something off-camera, True on a baby seat and Chicago with a pink My Little Pony doll in her hands.

“The Triplets,” Kardashian wrote.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jerritt Clark