Khloe Kardashian Waited to Announce Pregnancy Because ‘People Just Became So Obsessed’

There’s a reason Khloé Kardashian kept fans on the hook so long before announcing her pregnancy.

The 33-year-old mom-to-be said she didn’t tell anyone apart from boyfriend Tristan Thompson, family and close friends because she was obeying doctor’s orders.

“Honestly, at first it’s not safe to say anything and the doctor was like, ‘I would just want to wait, for you.’ So I was listening to doctor’s orders,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member said in a recent Lorraine sit-down.

“And then people just become so obsessed,” she added. “And I’m like, ‘Trust me, you guys are all going to know eventually — I’m just waiting until it’s the right time.”

The right time ended up being in January, when she was seven months along.

She admits, “But it feels good to announce and now be in tight clothes and feel like it doesn’t matter anymore.”

Kardashian even admitted that she once considered surrogacy after so many told her pregnancy wasn’t in the cards for her.

“I mean, I thought about surrogacy at one point but then it just didn’t cross my mind,” the 33-year-old said. “And then when I got pregnant, I was just so surprised….When you hear all of these things about yourself, you just start believing them and I was just in shock I think as much as everybody else.”

If Kardashian would have gone through with her initial plan to look into surrogacy, she wouldn’t be the first of her sisters. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently welcomed their daughter Chicago West with the help of a gestational carrier in January.

Khloé Kardashian won’t even be the second sister to welcome a baby in 2018; sister Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott announced the arrival of their daughter Stormi Webster last week.

Soon it will be Kardashian’s turn to become a mom — and she couldn’t be more excited.

“I think it puts so many things into perspective and I mean, people say once you have a baby, your life just begins and you’re going to realize everything you were doing is nonsense. But honestly, I’m so happy that this is happening in my life right now. They always say when you’re ready you’ll have a [baby], I feel so ready. What else can I even do? I’m ready. So, I feel like the timing really is perfect. I mean, it’s just going to be so exciting everything that’s about to happen,” she said.

Kardashian said despite mom Kris Jenner‘s attempts to stuff her full of doughnuts during her pregnancy, she’s trying to stay active and healthy.

“I give into cravings if I have them. Like if I want a doughnut, I’ll have a doughnut. I’m not super crazy,” she said. “My mom brought me like eight boxes of Krispy Kremes and got mad I didn’t eat all of them. But I think that’s crazy. But I definitely will eat sweets if I want and give into that but I really believe in working out and staying healthy. Every pound I put on I gotta take back off.”

As far as the Revenge Body host is feeling during her pregnancy, she said she is “lucky” for having such an easy pregnancy thus far.

“I feel so lucky … I hear horror stories, and mine right now has been really easy,” Kardashian explained.

“The very beginning is challenging because you feel so out of place … and I think you’re the most sick and no one knows you’re pregnant,” she adds. “I’m not sure what the end is going to be like, but for right now, I’m doing pretty well.”