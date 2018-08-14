Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Hit Mexico Beach With Beaus for Couples Retreat

After Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party last week, sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner headed to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, for a little downtime with their respective significant others, Tristan Thompson and Ben Simmons.

In a gallery of photos shared by TMZ, the sisters didn’t hesitate to pack on the PDA, with Kardashian and Thompson lounging in a pool and getting a few kisses in as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Nearby, Kendall and Simmons lounged on beach chairs, with Kendall donning a bright blue bikini and at one point grabbing a pair of binoculars.

The couple also took a dip in the ocean and enjoyed a bit of jet-skiing as well and were seen “laying out by the pool listening to music and swimming.”

The group was also joined by a few friends on their trip, and E! News shares that the party “arrived on a private jet early Sunday morning and they’ve had a fun few days of pool and beach time at Joe Francis’ house in Punta Mita.”

Kardashian and Thompson also ventured into the ocean at one point, allowing them to “talk on the beach where they both sat in the sand and let the water come up and get them wet.”

A source told Us Weekly that Kardashian and Thompson “looked to be very much in love and letting loose” during the getaway, while a witness told E! News that the pair “are very affectionate and have been kissing and hugging all the time.”

An insider said that Thompson had “a big smile on his face and was giggling,” adding “He was complimenting [Kardashian] the entire time and telling her how great she looks.”

The couple’s relationship was called into question after Kylie’s party, which featured colored cups for guests to display their relationship status. Pink meant “Taken,” yellow meant “Single AF” and green stood for “It’s complicated,” so naturally, fans had questions when Kardashian was spotted with a green cup in her hand during the bash.

The new mom used Instagram after the fact to clarify the situation, jumping into the comments section of a Kylie fan account.

“People are reaching. I ordered a drink, it came in a cup, I drank it,” she wrote. “End of story. Not that deep lol. I’m sure I drank out of every colored cup that night.”

Kylie also did similar damage control after she was seen with a yellow cup in her hand, causing fans to speculate about the state of the 21-year-old’s relationship with boyfriend Travis Scott.

“I def didn’t know what color I was holding. Someone just handed me that. Def taken,” she commented on a fan account’s post.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rich Fury