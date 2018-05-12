Kendall Jenner Sports Sexy Swimsuit Hanging out With Supermodel Friends

The Cannes Film Festival is meant to celebrate film, but it’s also a hot hangout spot for supermodels, including Kendall Jenner.

While in France on Friday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was spotted wearing a revealing one-piece black bathing suit and hanging out with her friends.

The 22-year-old Jenner wore a high-cut bathing suit with a plunging neckline. She also wore a small gold necklace and Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Jenner’s friend, fellow model Jordan Barrett, shared a picture of their friends hanging out at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, with the caption “Checked in.” The others tagged in the photo are Jesse Jo Stark, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, Frankie Belle Stark, Laurie Lynn Stark and Kristian Jack Stark.

Before she made a red carpet appearance for the premiere of Girls of the Sun, Jenner shared photos on her Instagram Stories from her hotel bathroom, showing her getting prepared with a glass of red wine. She later posted photos from the red carpet appearance, highlighting Atkin’s work. She also tagged makeup artist Mary Phillips, stylist Marni Senofonte and the brand Chopard.

However, it was the dress that that stunned the crows, reports The Daily Mail. She went braless, wearing a sheer, white dress. She also left her bra behind during the Chopard party Friday night. She only wore nude-colored panties under the semi-sheer dress, leaving little to the imagination. Jenner also shared an image of the dress on Instagram, adding the caption “oops.”

As PEOPLE notes, it is not uncommon for Jenner to go braless on the red carpet or during fashion shows. For example, she closed the La Perla Fall 2017 show during New York Fashion Week, baring her nipples in a sheer floral lace gown with crystals and pearls.

“I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless,” Jenner wrote on her website in 2017. “I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!”

Jenner was also open about her battle with anxiety in a recent ELLE interview with singer Lana Del Rey.

“It’s interesting; ever since I said something about being anxious, a lot of people in the spotlight have come to me, being like, ‘Oh my God, me too!’ There’s this community,” Jenner said. “I take what they do to help themselves and piece it together to find what helps me.”