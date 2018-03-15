Kendall Jenner Explains Her Hidden Tattoo on ‘Ellen’

In 2016, Kendall Jenner got the word “Meow” tattooed on the inside of her upper lip, and the 22-year-old model explained on Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she had made the decision while drunk.

“I was drunk! I was not thinking clearly,” Jenner revealed, via Entertainment Tonight. “It was literally the first thing that came to my mind. I don’t know, just my drunk thoughts.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Because of the location of the ink, the reality personality noted that it didn’t hurt too much, saying, “It’s just like fatiness but it’s not, like, bone hurts really bad.”

That wasn’t Jenner’s first tattoo, however, as the model had previously gotten a small white dot on her finger.

“My first one was a white dot because I just wanted to know what it felt like,” she said. “All my friends have them! I just wanted to know what it feels like.”

As her famous family has been making plenty of headlines recently, Jenner also discussed the recent Kardashian/Jenner baby boom, with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner recently welcoming daughters and Khloé Kardashian nearly due with a daughter of her own.

“I have moments when I’m like, ‘Do I have baby fever?’ but I don’t!” Kendall said. “But I’m good. I can wait for a little while longer, but it’s awesome because I have all these little babies to play with and then I can give them back.”

The supermodel echoed these statements in a new interview with Vogue, which named Kendall as its cover star for the month of April.

“I am ready to wait,” she said when asked if she wants kids. “I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29.”

Kendall added that the birth of Kylie’s daughter, Stormi, was “different” for her than those of her other nieces and nephews since she and Kylie are so close in age.

“It’s not that it’s more exciting than any other births in the family—it’s different exciting because she’s my baby sister who I grew up with,” Kendall explained. “We all grew up in twos: Kourtney and Kim grew up together; Rob and Khloé; Brandon and Brody; Burton and Casey, and then Kylie and I. So to see my best friend growing up have a baby? It’s already made us even closer.”

Photo Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com