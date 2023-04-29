Ken Jennings 'Steals' Answer From Mayim Bialik on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Jeopardy hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will go head-to-head in an upcoming episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and it looks like they won't hold back. In a preview clip published by Entertainment Tonight, things get heated when Jennings seems to "steal" an answer from Bialik. Fortunately, they're competing for pride alone since all their winnings will go to charity either way.

The clip shows Bialik trying to solve a puzzle, and she is clearly flustered. With a smattering of letters on the board, she says: "Funny meeting you here?" That wasn't quite right, but when host Pat Sajak asked if anyone else could answer, Jennings was quick on the buzzer. He got it right, saying: "Fancy meeting you here." Bialik doubled over in frustration, and Jennings leaned in to say politely: "thank you."

"See, they may be two hosts, but they work together like that. It's really wonderful to see," Sajak quipped. The episode finds Jennings and Bialik competing against Wheel of Fortune's own Vanna White with each of them supporting a different charity. Jennings is raising money for the Equal Justice Initiative and Bialik is raising money for the Mental Wealth Alliance. White is raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

This special hour-long episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is being promoted as the "Ultimate Host Night." It airs on Wednesday, May 10 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. Clearly, it was filmed well in advance, but so far no spoilers have leaked out. The crossover comes at a transitional time for Jeopardy and, perhaps, a transitional time for Wheel of Fortune as well.

Sajak has been hosting Wheel of Fortune since 1981 when he took over for Merv Griffin. The show premiered in 1975, so for all but six years of its run Sajak has been the one holding the mic. However, in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight Sajak admitted that he is preparing to retire from the show.

"In most television shows by this time, you would have said, 'That's probably enough,' but this show will not die," he said. "It appears I may go before the show. Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near... It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."

For now, Wheel of Fortune continues to air with Sajak and White in their usual places. Their crossover with Jennings and Bialik airs on Wednesday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.