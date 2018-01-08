Kailyn Lowry Reportedly Splits With Girlfriend Dominique Potter

Kailyn Lowry is single again! The Teen Mom 2 cast member reportedly split with her girlfriend Dominique Potter after just a few months dating.

“She is single,” a source told Radar Monday. “Kail decided she didn’t want to be in a relationship, because she’s not over everything that happened with Lux’s dad Chris Lopez.”

The insider added, “She decided she wanted to be alone and focus on her kids.”

Lowry has three children, Isaac Elliot Rivera, Lincoln Marshall Marroquin and a son born in August. She initially named her third son Lux Russell Lopez, but she has reportedly taken steps to change his name while in a custody battle with his father, Chris Lopez.

Potter and Lowry confirmed their relationship in September on an episode of Lowry’s podcast, Coffee & Convos with Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley.

“We were friends for a year, until it just kind of like turned into it [a relationship],” Lowry said. “It’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend.”

At the time, she admitted that being a mother of three can sometimes make dating difficult.

“We go out to eat, but it’s kind of hard cause I have kids, I have a baby,” Lowry said. “I have never gotten a babysitter and gone on a date.”

In November, sources told Hollywood Life that the two were going hot and heavy.

“Kailyn and Dominique are deeply in love, and spend all of their time together. Dominique hasn’t officially moved in to Kailyn’s place yet, but she might as well have, as she’s always there,” the source said.

The source added that Potter “really helped alleviate” Lowry’s anxiety, adding, “It’s awesome having someone she loves, who is her best friend, there with her every day to share everything with, Kailyn has finally found her soulmate.”

