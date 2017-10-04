Kailyn Lowry Gets Candid About Filming ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ With Ex Husband Javi Marroquin

Kailyn Lowry spoke candidly about how her relationship with ex-husband Javi Marroquin will play out on the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp.

The MTV personality will be a cast member alongside her former lover on the 11th season of the WE tv show. Lowry said fans will see the former couple work through their issues of co-parenting their son Lincoln, 3.

Unfortunately, Lowry doesn’t believe she and Marroquin will get to an effective place of co-parenting, which she has with her 7-year-old son Isaac’s father, Jo Rivera.

“To be honest with you, no I don’t [see us getting there]. Javi has a very different personality from Jo and from everyone I’ve ever been with,” she told Us Weekly. “So I feel like, how Javi and I’s relationship is now, is how it will always be. It was very roller coaster-y when we were married, so now that we’re divorced, it’s not really a surprise.”

However, Lowry assures trust isn’t the issue. The mom of three explained, “I don’t necessarily think it’s a trust thing — this is who he is. There’s a side to Javi that nobody knows, that nobody sees except for me. I can’t really explain it. It’s the way his brain works, I guess.”

The pair went on the reality show to rebuild their co-parenting skills, however Marroquin seemed to have another idea in mind. “I didn’t even know those were Javi’s intentions,” she told the publication of his desire to possibly get back together, which will be showed on the premiere. “I thought we were going in, literally, to make co-parenting work. And still when I was there and I learned that Javi wanted to make our relationship work … I was a little surprised.”

She also talked about why she decided to join the show. “I was more or less hoping it would help my relationship with Javi as far as co-parenting goes, and ultimately benefit Lincoln, so to me that was most important. If that meant more cameras, I was going to do that for Lincoln’s benefit,” she said.

Regardless of the title of the show, Lowry made sure to set boundaries with her ex-husband. “He had been back from his deployment for, I think, two months [when we started filming],” she said. “We were already living separately when he came home, so that was the most time that we spent together. But I made sure to request separate beds.”

The Teen Mom 2 cast member revealed that a topic of decision throughout the season is surrounding fidelity. “He knows I didn’t [cheat], but it’s like a victim card that he plays,” Lowry explained to Us Weekly. “He wants to look like the good guy. The same thing I was doing, he was doing. I’ll leave that there. We were already legally separated and our divorce was pretty much finalized within the first week we were at Marriage Boot Camp.”

She added, “If he wants to call that cheating then I guess he was doing it too. I’m thinking some things will come up during the season regarding that.”