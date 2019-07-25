Joy-Anna Duggar’s Latest Instagram Post Has ‘Counting On’ Fans Worried

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are getting on with their lives after suffering a miscarriage. While fans are elated to see the Counting On stars moving forward, some are concerned with how they’ve chosen to busy themselves post-loss.

Earlier this week Duggar, 21, posted a photo of herself, Forsyth, Gideon, one of her younger siblings and a friend riding bikes to get Sonic. The TLC personality said it was a “new fav family activity!”

Duggar touted how long the trip was, and how much she enjoyed the ride, but fans couldn’t help but notice that neither she nor anyone else in her crew were wearing helmets.

“Adults should wear helmets. Not only for safety but to lead by example,” one commenter wrote.

“Wonderful pictures but where are your helmets? You’re no good to Gideon if you’re brain damaged or dead,” another chimed in.

“Helmets???” a third commenter wrote.

“Don’t risk your brain turning to jello too! …bicycle helmets for EVERYONE!!!!” another worried person added.

Duggar didn’t respond to fans worries about her safety. She and Forsyth have been too busy focusing on their family following the miscarriage. On Friday, July 19, Duggar posted a photo of herself and Forsyth together, along with an update on their grieving process. She admitted that she had been leaning on her husband.

The couple first revealed their miscarriage on July 3. In an Instagram post, Duggar and Forsyth wrote that they learned their daughter Annabell Elise wasn’t going to make it during their 20-week ultrasound.

“Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time. Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord,” the post read. “In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, ‘I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me’ (2 Sam 12:23). We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again.”

“We named her Annabell Elise. Annabell means ‘God has favored me’, and Elise means ‘God satisfies’,” they went on to write. “What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.”

Fans immediately rallied around the pair after the news was made public.

“We pray that God will comfort Joy and Austin and carry them through this difficult time,” Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar wrote on the official Duggar Instagram.