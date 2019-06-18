Josh Duggar Resurfaces While Speaking at Late Grandma Mary’s Funeral

Josh Duggar recently resurfaced while speaking at the funeral of his late Grandma Mary, who passed away last week.

In photos and video from a post shared by Duggar’s sister Jill, the eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle could be seen on a church stage with other members of his family around him.

He was also shown as one of the pallbearers, carrying his grandmothers casket toward her burial site.

Mary passed away on June 9, with news later emerging that her death was attributed to an accidental drowning.

The following day, her death was announced by the family in a post on their official Instagram page.

Following her death, man of the Duggar kids came out to lament the loss of their loving grandmother, with Jinger Duggar being one of the first.

Yesterday, this precious woman went home to be with Jesus,” Vuolo wrote in a post alongside a photo of her grandma. “Our hearts are broken, yet at peace, knowing that she is now in glory with her Savior.”

“She was the best grandma, counselor, friend, woman of faith, bargain shopping buddy, McDonald’s fish sandwich lovin’ lady, who was always up for an adventure—whether across town or across the world! She loved the Lord more than anything, and thus shared the hope of Jesus Christ with everyone who crossed her path,” she added.

“She was always there for her family, and was so sacrificial in her service toward us. She will be greatly missed. Thank you for your prayers for our family during this immensely difficult time,” Vuolo’s heartfelt message concluded.