Cops Respond to Custody Dispute Between Jon and Kate Gosselin

Even though they have been divorced for over seven years, the drama between Jon and Kate Gosselin continues. The police were called to intervene in a dispute between the reality stars who got into a heated argument about their children.

On Tuesday, law enforcement officers in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania responded to a dentist’s office to handle a disagreement between the two, according to TMZ.

Sources say that one of the parents took one of their eight children to the dentist, but the former spouses had words over who was going to be taking the child home. An argument over the custody order ensued.

The custody arrangement of the children was settled at the time of their divorce, which took place in 2009. It has primarily been kept under wraps but it involves both parents have some type of shared custody.

After the cops intervened, Jon ended up taking the child with him. The responding officer reportedly told the two to take up their dispute with a judge.

No one was arrested in the incident.

Earlier this month, Kate opened up about living with eight teenage children. The 42-year-old says that she can’t “fathom” the idea of being an empty nester within the next five years.

This past May, the sextuplets – Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Leah, and Joel – turned 13. Kate says this day was a monumental moment.

“It’s the day I have feared since they were born,” she said in a recent Kate Plus 8 promo. “To think that when the little kids are in college and my house is empty? I can’t fathom it.”

Kate is also mother to 16-year-old twins Mady and Cara. The TLC star explained that her eight children are actually ready for her to pursue another relationship.

“Now, more than ever, my kids are getting annoyed that I’m still single,” she said, according to People.

When asked if she was open to dating again, Kate said, “If I had the avenue, I’m all in.”

As for Jon, he stated back in March of this year that his life has taken a bit of a turn and that he was working at a nightclub as a stripper. The 40-year-old says that his children are aware of his new profession.

“My kids know everything that’s gonna go on,” he said while talking with Page Six. “I cleared it with them before I did anything … I told them the whole marketing plan. They’re teenagers now. They understand this stuff.”

