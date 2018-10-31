Joe Giudice’s Deportation Will Not Be Shown on ‘RHONJ’

Some things stay private, even in the Real Housewives of New Jersey world. Teresa Giudice revealed to Entertainment Tonight Tuesday that the deportation ruling of her husband Joe Giudice will not be appearing on the Bravo show’s upcoming season.

“We weren’t filming when this just happened,” she said of the court’s ruling that Joe be returned to his native Italy following his prison sentence for multiple fraud charges.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Joe is currently serving a 41-month sentence in federal prison following Teresa’s own 11-month sentence for the same crimes in 2015. The Giudices are currently appealing the deportation ruling with less than 10 months of Joe’s sentence remaining, but Teresa wasn’t sure if the outcome would be shown on Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“I can’t predict the future,” she said.

Things are very uncertain right now in the Giudice family, but Teresa said divorce was out of the question, stating, “We’re going to be a family and we’re going to fight this and get through this.”

Teresa said she won’t even consider the possibility of Joe’s deportation order being upheld, not only for herself, but also the couple’s four daughters, Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9.

“We’re not even thinking about that right now,” she said. “We’re going to take it day by day. We’re going to take it one step at a time. First, we’re going to process the paperwork to do an appeal, and we’re going to get through that. What comes first is our daughters and we’re going to fight this… I’m focusing 110% on my daughters. This show is my job. I’m putting food on the table for them.”

Teresa added that although she makes her living as a reality TV personality, the extra attention can’t have helped her family during this tough time.

“I don’t think my family would be going through this if I wasn’t in the spotlight,” she said. “… Not the show, the spotlight. Being in the public eye.”

Right now, she’s working on keeping her daughters happy and healthy in the middle of this chaos, admitting, “It’s been a lot for [them] to take this all in.”

“It’s sad for the children because they’re innocent in all of this, and they’re probably thinking, ‘Why is this happening?’” she continued. “They’re smart, so they get it. Like, ‘OK, you made a mistake. He’s doing what he has to do. Then now why isn’t my dad coming home?’”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 9 premieres on Bravo Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images