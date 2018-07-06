Joanna Gaines Shares Tradition Chip Continues With Newborn Son Crew

Chip and Joanna Gaines welcomed their fifth child, son Crew, on June 21, and Joanna used Instagram Thursday to share how Chip is proudly keeping a family tradition alive with the birth of their newest baby.

The HGTV star shared a photo of Chip sitting with baby Crew on his lap, a hospital bracelet visible on Chip’s wrist as he placed his hand on his infant son’s shoulder.

“Chip started a tradition with Drake where he wore the hospital bracelet until it fell off… looks like the tradition lives on,” Gaines wrote, adding the hashtag #5.

Along with Crew, Joanna and Chip are parents to four kids — Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella, 11, and Drake, 13.

Gaines has shared several photos of her baby boy since his birth, including a sweet shot of Crew’s big sisters holding their little brother at night in a yard full of strung-up lights.

“Stargazing,” she wrote.

On June 24, Gaines shared a snap of herself snuggled up with her baby boy as he lay on her shoulder.

“Cuddle bug,” she wrote along with a heart-eyed emoji.

Speaking to PEOPLE in a recent interview, Gaines revealed that her pregnancy with Crew was a total surprise.

“When I saw the results of the test, my jaw dropped,” she shared, explaining that she took a test after “feeling a little emotional and crazy.”

The mom of five continued, “Chip was in the driveway about to leave when I called him back and said, ‘We’re pregnant!’ He was so excited. We’re both just so excited.”

The couple had recently ended their HGTV show, Fixer Upper, and Gaines explained that her pregnancy felt like a sign that they had made the right choice.

“When we were done, we had no plan like, ‘Let’s have baby No. 5,’” she said. “It was a total surprise. But when we found out, it solidified that it was the right decision to leave when we did.”

While it’s been several years since Gaines and her husband Chip had a newborn in the house, Joanna told PEOPLE in April that she was excited to welcome their little one.

“We think about things like when Emmie goes off to college this little one will only be 10,” she said. “It’s just crazy to think how wide that gap is, but Chip just loves hanging out with the kids and it’s just such a sweet thing.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Laura Cavanaugh