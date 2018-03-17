Joanna Gaines Avoids Legal Drama, Settles Lawsuit

HGTV personality Joanna Gaines will no longer need to sit for a deposition in an ongoing furniture lawsuit.

According to The Blast, Gaines, who was involved in a lawsuit with Standard Furniture Manufacturing Company and LF Products, has finally reached a settlement.

The Blast obtained exclusive documents, stating Gaines and the parties involved were able to reach a full and complete settlement on all matters. The court documents detail how both parties have now dismissed all claims against the other, letting the case officially close.

Earlier this year, the Fixer Upper star was dragged into a legal fiasco involving a line of furniture sold under Joanna and Chip’s furniture line, Magnolia Home.

The company, Standard Furniture and LF Products were clashing over a discrepancy with the quality of the raw materials used on furniture made for the line.

The Blast states a dispute arose over the raw materials used to make the products, with Gaines allegedly discovering that the furniture was being made with a different material than what had been previously agreed upon. Subsequently, the reality personality went to court objecting to a subpoena she was served with by LF Products, who sought to depose the reality star in the lawsuit.

Gaines refused, calling the request “burdensome and unnecessary” since she wasn’t a party in the lawsuit. She went on to complain the LF Products were not offering to pay her a reasonable fee for services in testifying.

Ultimately, the 39-year-old ended up not having to ever give testimony.

With the lawsuit now out of the way, Gaines can focus on other things, like expecting her fifth child with husband Chip Gaines and the series finale of Fixer Upper, airing April 3.

However, it was announced last month that the couple will appear on a spin-off of their show, Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, which will begin airing the week after the series finale on April 10, ensuring there is no shiplap withdrawal.

As previously reported, the new series will span 15 episodes with a running time of 30 minutes and air after rerun of its corresponding Fixer Upper episode, giving fans a deeper look into the Gaines’ full design process, including stories with the homeowners and a behind-the-scenes look at Joanna’s styling tips.

“I can’t wait to show our fans how every piece of the design comes together before the final reveal,” Joanna told PEOPLE. “I want to nail every detail so that, when we walk away, Chip and I know we’ve given a family the one-of-a-kind home of their dreams.”

Viewers will be able to get into the depths with the pregnant Gaines matriarch, learning how she decides upon everything from paint colors to personalized style choices that give all of her rooms that extra something.

The couple announced in January they were expecting their fifth child together, showing a photo of the HGTV mom-to-be’s growing baby bump alongside the belly of her husband.

“Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT)” Chip posted under the photo.

The two are already parents to two boys and two girls, Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, and Emmie Kay.

Fixer Upper airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. Behind the Design premieres Tuesday April 10.