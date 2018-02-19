Jinger Duggar Provides Baby Vuolo Update With Instagram Snap

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo’s due date draws ever closer! The Counting On cast member shared an 18-week update on her first pregnancy with fans on Instagram Sunday.

The pregnant 24-year-old has been documenting her pregnancy with a series of photos comparing the size of her unborn baby to various foods, and Sunday’s update revealed that baby Vuolo is now about the size of a bell pepper!

Vuolo’s baby bump has grown significantly since her last update photo, which was taken at 15 weeks, or when the baby was the size of an apple.

Jinger and husband Jeremy Vuolo first announced they were expecting their first child together in January, revealing soon after their July 2018 due date. The couple was married in November 2016.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the couple told Us Weekly at the time. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

The TLC couple sounded over the moon to become parents in a video taken by the network soon after their announcement.

“I am praying that the baby will look like, act like, talk like, be like Jinger,” Jeremy said, “and so I’ve asked everyone else to pray as well.”

“I was a little terror as a child, so I’m hoping that the little one will be as much like Jinger as possible,” he jokingly added.

However, Jinger gave her husband some credit, saying, “I hope that the baby will be like Jeremy. He’s just very kind and gracious.”

“When Jinger and I found out, we were very thrilled to know that we are parents and that we have a little one on the way,” Jeremy said, adding that while he thinks they’re having a boy, he would still “love to have a little princess.”

Jinger said that the whole experience is “super exciting.”

“It’s just hard to believe that we’re at this new stage in life,” she said.

Finally, the couple is “most looking forward to just having this little one in our arms and being parents,” said Jinger. “And learning how to multi-task.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jingervuolo