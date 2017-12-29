Jill Duggar Details Son Samuel’s Diaper 'Blowout'

Jill Dillard is mom to two boys, so she's definitely seen her fair share of infant messes, and the reality personality encountered one more when her 5-month-old son, Samuel, had a bit of a diaper "blowout" this week.

Dillard used Instagram to share a photo of her son lying on his stomach, a small stain clearly visible on the back of his onesie.

"That moment when you hear the rumble and you're like, 'oh no! Quick! Stand him upright before he . . . too late," the Counting On cast member wrote. "#samuelscottdillard #samtheman #blowout."

Plenty of parents wrote that they could relate to Dillard's experience, with many sharing similar experiences with their own children in the comments.

"Hope u were at home, mine used to do it while I was shopping , it was brutal," one person wrote, while another added, "At least he's in a sleeper. My boys only had blowouts when they had on nice clothes lol."

Along with Samuel, Dillard shares Israel, 2, with husband Derick Dillard, and the reality personality often shares snaps of her boys on Instagram for fans to admire. She recently posted a photo of the brothers in matching hats a fan had knit for them, thanking the fan for her gift.

"Ok, so aren't these the cutest little knit hats?!" Jill wrote. "Oh my goodness too adorbs!"

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jillmdillard