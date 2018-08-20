Jill Duggar’s Son Israel Adorably Embraces Baby Sam’s First Haircut

Jill (Duggar) Dillard’s youngest son just hit another milestone! Baby Samuel, 1, got his first haircut courtesy of mom this weekend, all of which was captured on videos posted to the family’s YouTube channel Saturday.

The family is all there for Samuel’s big moment, which appears to affect his parents more than him.

“Sam-Sam is just about to get his first haircut, yay!” Jill can be heard telling the camera, held by dad Derick Dillard, according to InTouch.

As she expertly trims the little boy’s hair, Jill can be seen getting worked up, saying tearfully, “Oh his little curls! Mommy’s going to cry!”

The couple’s other son, 3-year-old Israel, sweetly attempts to comfort his mom, telling her, “I’m sorry mommy.”

“She’s OK,” Derick reassures the toddler.

On the family blog, the Dillards described the haircut in their own words, writing, “Samuel just had his first haircut! He seemed to enjoy the feel of the clippers and with daddy and big brother helping hold him while momma cut and distracted him with a video, it ended up being a success!”

The couple regularly documents their little ones’ big moments in YouTube videos, including Samuel’s first steps.

While the rest of Jill’s family appears on the TLC series Counting On, which is a spinoff of the original series 19 Kids and Counting, Jill and Derick no longer film with the series after he was fired for his transphobic comments about Jazz Jennings, the teenage girl who stars on TLC’s I Am Jazz.

Despite TLC’s own public statement about the firing, Derick has continually insisted that it was he who decided to no longer appear on the reality series.

“Unbelievable what’s considered newsworthy these days, but then again, this is how I first heard that I was ‘fired,’” he tweeted on Dec. 15. “For the record, I was never fired. I just felt it best for my family to cut ties months ago, as we are heading in a different direction.”

He also defended his homophobic and transphobic rants on social media, writing, “I’m not bashing the people, I’m just calling out the public agenda at play and how a network chooses what they highlight. Christians should love all as Christ loved all. Take advantage of capitalism: boycott what you don’t believe in, but don’t boycott relationships.”

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: YouTube/The Dillards