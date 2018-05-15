‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Jen Harley ‘Trying to Work Things Out’ Amid Baby’s Health Scare

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley are working things out amid a scary time for their new family.

Over the weekend, the Jersey Shore star revealed on Instagram Stories that he had to take their 1-month-old daughter Ariana Sky to the hospital after she got sick.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“At our 2nd hospital in 24 hours #MyPeanutsNotFeelingWell,” he wrote to his followers. “#CaliFamilyBeachTripFail.”

The family appears to be keeping details of the health scare to themselves, but the little girl’s sickness appears to have brought Harley and Ortiz-Magro closer together after a turbulent past month, as opposed to pushing them apart.

“Right now they’re just trying to focus on their daughter and make sure she’s okay,” a source shared with E! News Tuesday. “They’re trying to work things out for her sake. They’re giving it a shot.”

The couple was even spending Mother’s Day together prior to Ariana coming down with her illness.

On Sunday morning, the MTV reality star posted a video of Harley in bed while sleeping next to their daughter together.

“#PrankWarsss #SnoringSoLoud #IFeelLikeShesTheDogLittleNicky,” he captioned one photo, while another read, “#SoundsLikeABearHavingAOrgasm #SheAlwaysSaysISnore.”

Ortiz-Magro and Harley have had a complicated romance ever since they welcomed their first child, and evidence of Ortiz-Magro cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend aired on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. After broadcasting a vicious fight on social media, during which Ortiz-Magro called Harley a “hoe” and she responded in turn with accusations of him being a “coke head,” the couple broke up for a short period of time.

In the end, Ortiz-Magro apologized for his behavior, saying he was going to put his daughter first in light of the situation.

“I want to apologize to my family, friends and fans. This is a private matter that should have never been made public. I remain focused on my daughter and she is my number one priority,” he wrote in a statement shared on Twitter and his Instagram Story at the time.

Harley apparently agreed, and the couple appears to be trying to work things out for the sake of their family.

“His daughter is his biggest priority so he just wants to keep things as calm and civil with Jen for the baby’s sake,” a source previously told E! News. “They both really regret how ugly and public their split was so they’re doing everything they can to keep things private right now.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram / Ronnie Ortiz-Magro