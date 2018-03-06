‘Jersey Shore’ Personality Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Celebrates Girlfriend’s Pregnancy at Lavish Baby Shower

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is eagerly awaiting the birth of his first daughter with girlfriend Jen Harley, celebrating the upcoming birth this weekend at a beautiful baby shower.

The stunning mom-to-be shared a Snapchat video with her Jersey Shore beau, who kept it classy in a blue sweater and large silver chain, while they were on their way to the shower Saturday.

Harley also posted several photos from her shower, showing off an overflowing snack table filled with cake pops, cupcakes, cookies and a four-tier cake adorned by pink, white and gold flower decorations.

She also showed off some of her luxe gifts, including a Ferrari carseat she called “so dope.”

The couple announced in December that Harley was six months pregnant with the couple’s first child together, a daughter.

The MTV cast member told Us at the time that, while “every guy wants a boy,” he grew up with sisters and is “used to being around girls.”

While Harley is already mom to an 11-year-old son from a previous relationship, Ortiz-Magro said he’s been turning to castmates Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio and Jenni “JWoww” Farley for parenting advice.

“They all went through different experiences, which is great,” he said.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley started dating earlier this year after his February split from Famously Single costar Malika Haqq.

The two are apparently head over heels for each other, he told Us in November.

“Yes — we are serious,” Ortiz-Magro said. “She is the first person I finally really fell in love with. I want to settle down and have a family; she is that person for me.”

The two have discussed marriage, he also revealed.

“We think about it,” Ortiz-Magro said. “One day I am in Vegas and the next day I am on The Shore again. So yes, we think about it, but right now things are good.”

Ortiz-Magro will be back on MTV on April 5, when Jersey Shore: Family Reunion premieres. The reboot of the classic show was renewed for a second season last week more than a month prior to its premiere.

Ortiz-Magro’s ex, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, will not be appearing on the reunion series, which Polizzi said on her podcast, It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey, is in part due to her past with her ex.

“Everyone’s asking why Sammi’s not doing it. You have to ask her that — I’m not gonna speak for her,” she said in December. “But Sammi is just in such a happy place that I feel like she doesn’t want to jump back into that drama if it does happen. And being that there was a lot of Ron and Sam drama when we did film, it was just really hard on both of them. So I just think she doesn’t want that anymore.”

Photo credit: Snapchat / @tater_tot_kitty, Instagram / @tater_tot_kitty