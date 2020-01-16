‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Files for Protective Order Against Jen Harley, Accuses Her of Attacking Him

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been granted an emergency protective order against ex Jen Harley after the Jersey Shore star claims the mother of his daughter “viciously” attacked him, PEOPLE reports. On Wednesday, the MTV personality’s lawyer issued a statement detailing what Ortiz-Magro claims was an attack from Harley that took place while he was sleeping Saturday.

“Regrettably, on Saturday night, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was, again, the victim of a domestic violence incident at the hands of Jennifer Harley,” his lawyer said in a statement. “At that time, Ms. Harley, entered his home while he was sleeping and started viciously assaulting him.”

“Ronnie immediately called the Las Vegas Police Department and filed a domestic violence complaint against Jennifer,” the statement continued. “Then, this morning, a Family Court Judge in the Clark County (Las Vegas, NV) District Court, Family Division granted Ronnie an Emergency Order for Protection Against Domestic Violence. This Emergency Order is in effect until February 25, 2020.”

Harley’s attorney Lisa Bloom told PEOPLE that her client had not been served with the restraining order, but that being served with one would kick off an oppositional filing.

“Contact that Ronnie Ortiz had with Jen Harley recently was in violation of the restraining order in effect against him,” Bloom said in a statement. “We have not received any restraining order against her, and if Jen does get served with one, we will oppose it. Jen just wants to raise her baby in peace.”

Ortiz-Magro and Harley have had a roller coaster relationship since welcoming daughter Ariana Sky in 2018, with both parties accusing one another of abuse. Most recently, the reality personality was arrested on Oct. 4 after a volatile fight with Harley at their Los Angeles AirBnb.

Ortiz-Magro was ultimately charged with misdemeanor domestic violence, one count of brandishing a weapon, child endangerment, resisting arrest and threatening to commit a crime as well as willingly and unlawfully depriving Harley of her personal liberty and, two charges of resisting arrest. On Nov. 8, Ortiz-Magro pleaded not guilty to seven charges.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty