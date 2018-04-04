Did New Dad Ronnie-Ortiz Magro Cheat on His Baby Mama During ‘Jersey Shore’ Reboot?

Happy JERZDAY! I can’t believe we’re only one week away from #JSFamilyVacation. 💪🌴 Here’s a sneak peek of what’s to come in our TWO HOUR PREMIERE next Thursday, April 5th at 8/7c on @MTV. 🗣️ IT’S F*CKING CRAZY! pic.twitter.com/tX9GIKf7HL — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) March 29, 2018

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro may have just become a dad, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the Jersey Shore personality is not up to his old womanizing ways.

As previously reported, Ortiz-Magro’s girlfriend Jen Harley gave birth to their first child, a little girl, Tuesday, just two days before the Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiere.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But this season could strain things between the new parents, at least if MTV’s trailer for the season are any indication.

Shown dancing all up on a host of scantily-clad women, Ortiz-Magro’s castmate Vinny Guadagnino admits to the cameras that he’s nervous for his friend’s relationship.

“If Ronnie gets any closer to this girl, he’s about to have a second baby mama,” Guadagnino says while Ortiz-Magro dances with a girl at a club, later touching a girl’s butt in the hot tub.

The new dad also is shown crying, saying, “I’m a bad guy.”

But even after what (if anything) goes down in Miami, Harley and Ortiz-Magro still appear to be together, with fans speculating that a ring box shown in the trailer for the upcoming season is actually a hint that the two have gotten engaged.

A source told E! News after it confirmed the birth news that the MTV cast member is “over the moon,” and Harley herself wished that her baby daddy was with her Monday during her visit to the hospital.

“Ron lands at seven so we have five hours,” she shared on Instagram Stories. “I’m feeling very very uncomfortable.”

Ortiz-Magro opened up about becoming the father of a little girl during the Jersey Shore Family Vacation Los Angeles premiere to PEOPLE.

“I found out I’m having a baby girl and it’s like, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t want a girl,’” he revealed.

Explaining his initial reaction, Ortiz-Magro told reporters, “I feel like I’ve done too many seasons of Jersey Shore that I know what girls can be like, and it has not given me a great perspective.”

“But no, I’m actually really excited. I have a lot of younger sisters, and I feel like this girl is going to make me softer,” he continued, adding that he thinks his daughter will “make me more normal and human, and I’m really looking forward to the next chapter of my life.”

The 32-year-old also said when it comes to becoming a dad, he’s not worried.

“I feel like no one’s ever prepared to become a dad. Everyone’s like, ‘Are you ready?’ And I’m like as ready as I’m ever going to be. But I’ve had younger sisters and I’m great with kids, and I’m actually looking forward to it. I’m not worried about it,” he told the publication.

And while the new dad has described Harley as the first woman he’s really been in love with in the past, he made it clear that he doesn’t have any immediate plans to tie the knot with his baby mama — or that he may have already put a ring on her finger.

“The next ring I’m going to buy is a teething ring,” he joked to reporters.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.