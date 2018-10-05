‘Jersey Shore:’ Ronnie Ortiz-Magro ‘Covered in Blood’ After Jen Harley Allegedly Drags Him With Car

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast mates were left shaken after his estranged girlfriend Jen Harley allegedly dragged him with her car.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley said Ortiz-Magro was “covered in blood” and “destroyed” after the June incident, in which Harley was arrested for domestic battery.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Homeboy is destroyed right now,” Farley said on Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “He texted me yesterday [saying] he’s at urgent care.”

“Literally, flesh was coming out of his arm. It was not okay,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi said, while Deena Cortese added that Ortiz-Magro’s face was “all f—ed up.”

“The relationship is toxic,” Vinny Guadagnino said. “It’s insane he’s staying in it.”

Farley went so far as to say she didn’t want Ortiz-Magro to join the rest of the roommates on their trip back to the original shore house in Seaside Heights because she wanted him to stay home with his and Harley’s 2-month-old daughter, Ariana — who was in the car at the time of the incident.

“Honestly, I don’t want him to come,” Farley admitted. “I really don’t, because I want him with his baby. Between her jumping a median with the f—ing baby in the car, she dragged Ron with the car, he’s in a f—ing sling and is covered in blood — like, done. Not speaking to her, and I’m going to keep it very light and sweet with Ron, because this s— is too crazy.”

Ortiz-Magro FaceTimed the rest of the cast members from Las Vegas with his arm in a sling.

“He just needs to sit this one out, work on himself,” Guadagnino said. “Hopefully, this was a huge wake-up call for him and he can just figure it out on his own.”

“I love, love, love Ron,” Farley said. “It’s just like, one of those crazy cousins or brothers or sisters that you have that you wish just made better life choices.”

As previously reported, Harley was arrested in June after allegedly getting into an argument and briefly dragging Ortiz-Magro with her car. The two were on their way home from a barbecue and had their daughter in the back seat.

Harley was released from the Clark County Detention Center the next day after posting $3,000 bail. She was not charged for the incident, with the district attorney’s office citing insufficient evidence to prosecute her.

The incident escalated out of another moment between the couple that also worried the Jersey Shore cast. Weeks before, during a boys’ weekend in Las Vegas, where Ortiz-Magro lives, he and Harley got into a heated hotel room altercation in which she lunged at him, causing a security guard to intervene. Although that drama was shown on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation last month, Ortiz-Magro said on Thursday’s episode that he was grateful to have his friends in town in the wake of the altercation.

“Moments like this make you realize and remember that we’ve been through so much stuff together, ups and downs,” he said. “We’ve seen each other at our best moments and we’ve seen each other at our worst moments. It’s definitely good to have the guys around to help me keep my mind off things. Just the fact that they’re here and they want to be here means a lot to me. It shows that we are real brothers.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.