JWoww Says Sammi May Return for ‘Jersey Shore’ Reboot

The Jersey Shore reboot is set to hit MTV screens sometime this year, but the show will be down one original cast member, as Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is reportedly not planning on returning to the beach.

Despite her near-certain absence, Giancola's Jersey Shore co-star Jenni "Jwoww" Farley is still hoping she'll change her mind.

"In my head, in my dreams of dreams, I really hope that [Sammi] pops in," Farley told Us Weekly. "Yeah, it's gonna be different. I wish she would be on it but I understand why she's not going to be on it."

Previous reports indicated that Giancola did not want to return to the show in order to avoid drama with her ex and Jersey Shore co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, a fact Farley acknowledged when asked whether Giancola's absence was due to Ortiz-Magro or because she wanted to stay out of the spotlight.

"Both, honestly, I'm thinking both," she said. "She might be ready to start a family and get married, have babies. I don't know. She's just on to the next chapter in her life. I'm still in shock thinking that the show is coming back too. We never expected this … I respect her decision. We all respect her decision. It is what it is. In my head, I still have hope."

Giancola is currently dating boyfriend Christian Biscardi.

Farley also dished on how she's feeling about the reboot, which will see her reteam with co-stars Ortiz-Magro, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.

"I'm afraid for my hangovers to be honest. I'm really afraid," she admitted. "Oh my God, I just experienced a wine hangover the other day like no other. I'm hoping that we do not have that issue. I'm gonna go straight with the tequila and vodka on the rocks."

"All jokes aside, we have been in group chats for a while now and we could not be more excited," Farley added. "I'm just so excited for this."

