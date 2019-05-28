‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Has ‘False Alarm’ Labor With Baby No. 3

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is officially ready to welcome baby Angelo after the Jersey Shore star experienced a “false alarm” of going into labor with baby number three.

The expectant mama, 31, shared a photo of her baby bump clad in a hospital gown on her Instagram Story Monday before revealing soon after that her labor pains had been a “false alarm.”

“[F— my life],” she wrote under the update, adding in a subsequent story of her watching The Hot Zone, “Super excited for this! Was hoping to watch it in the hospital with my newborn [eye roll emoji].”

As she reaches the end of her pregnancy, the MTV star has made no secret of being ready to give birth, sharing in a video following her false labor, “I’m just realizing how big this freaking baby is! I can’t carry you anymore. I’m small. Look at this, come out.”

In another clip from the doctor’s office, she added to fans, “Alright, so we’re here now to see the status of this baby. It better be this week. I can’t do it anymore, I can’t.”

This will be Polizzi’s third child with husband Jionni LaValle, with whom she already shares son Lorenzo, 6, and daughter Giovanna, 4.

It definitely hasn’t been an easy pregnancy from the start, she revealed after announcing the news on Thanksgiving.

“I’m super nauseous, much more than I was with my other two,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “I just feel like every day I wake up and there’s something wrong with me. My stomach hurts or I’m cranky and I can’t move and just to need to lay down. It’s really annoying, the pregnancy. It’s not my favorite.”

That being said, once baby Angelo does make his debut, Polizzi told PEOPLE she doesn’t plan on taking maternity leave when it comes to her clothing line and filming.

“That’s not a thing,” Polizzi told the outlet. “I’m probably gonna take a couple of days off but my mental state is always thinking about work and my brand, and expanding it and improving it and making it better. So taking a day off…that stresses me out, actually.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Snooki