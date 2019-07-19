‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Cast Stunned by Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s Jail Sentence

At the beginning of this week’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the cast learned that Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison. The cast was stunned, with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi disappointed their friend got more than a slap on the wrist and Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio struggling to find the positive in the situation.

During last week’s season premiere, DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Angelina Pivarnick and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro all gathered at Sorrentino’s sentencing hearing to support their friend. This week, Cortese, Pivarnick, Ortiz-Magro, Polizzi and DelVecchio gathered at Three Levels, impatiently waiting for the sentence.

“I cannot believe this, Cortese told the camera after hearing Sorrentino’s sentence. “He’s become such a better person. He’s done everything correctly. Just doesn’t make sense!”

“I feel like he just deserved probation, or an ankle bracelet,” Polizzi said. “I don’t even know what to do. I don’t know what to say. This is… it’s not good.”

“I got to look really hard to find the good in this,” DelVecchio added.

After hearing his sentence, Sorrentino walked silently out of the courtroom. In the van, he told producers he just wanted to go home.

Later on, the rest of the Jersey Shore cast went to Sorrentino’s home to help cheer him up.

“It means the world to me that my homies came by to check in on me,” Sorrentino said. “I have the best roommates ever.”

During the gathering, Sorrentino thanked everyone for their support at the courthouse.

“In life, there are the important things. And those things are the intangibles,” Sorrentino told the camera. “Family, love and friendship. And I have all three.”

Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison back in October 2018 on charges related to tax fraud. He began his sentence at a New York federal prison on Jan. 15, a few months after he married Lauren Pesce.

“Things in life are going to happen the way that they’re supposed to, and the fact that my fiancée, Lauren, understands this, just re-enforces the fact that she’s my soulmate,” Sorrentino said during last week’s season premiere. “I couldn’t have dreamed to have such a rock in my life than Lauren. It’s unbelievable. She is my best friend, my true love, my college sweetheart. She makes me a better person and at the end of the day, when it’s all said and done, I got the girl.”

New episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation air on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.