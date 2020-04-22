Jenna Bush Hager Touches up Her Roots Live on 'Today' Show

✖

Jenna Bush Hager is letting people in on the secrets of her quarantine beauty routine, touching up her dark roots on air during Tuesday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna with the help of Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian's hairstylist, Chris Appleton. Appleton recently lent his expertise to Today co-anchor Carson Daly, who successfully cut his own hair with the stylist's over-the-phone guidance, but had a less high stakes task with Bush Hager's roots.

"I heard the best thing to do was to blend the colors. Is that correct?" the anchor asked, holding up a number of different root covering powder products. Appleton answered, “That’s right. So you want to get your little brush. Load up the color on the brush. With these powders, you just want to use quite a lot of product. You don’t need to be light handed."

.@JennaBushHager decided to take her matters into her own hands and try touching up her roots at home with the help of celebrity stylist #ChrisAppleton. pic.twitter.com/LX40LQr96h — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 21, 2020

Harry Hager, the Today personality's husband, was also on hand to hold his wife's hair as she applied the product. "I have my hair assistant, otherwise known as my husband, here to hold my hair back tight!” Bush Hager said, beginning to apply the powders with a brush. "If you hold them down tight, you can paint them in better and get a better visual," Appleton advised her.

While most of us are taking a far more relaxed approach to personal appearance amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bush Hager said there are plenty of reasons people might want to apply a temporary root powder from home. She explained, "Some people would wonder why you would do this but I guess if you have an important Zoom meeting or maybe a family birthday or something or maybe just to make your husband feel uncomfortable on television."

Appleton agreed, "Listen, everyone’s on FaceTime. Everyone’s on Instagram or everyone’s kind of doing Zoom meetings. It’s a great way just to brighten up your hair and give it a little bit of sparkle and also cover up any grays. You can’t go wrong with this. Anyone that’s a beginner, this is a really safe way to get in there."