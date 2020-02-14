Jenelle Evans ‘Stepping Away’ From ‘Teen Mom 2’ Image as MTV Contract Has Her in ‘Limbo’ (Exclusive)

Jenelle Evans is trying to put her Teen Mom 2 days behind her after her exit from the MTV series last April. Speaking exclusively to PopCulture.com Tuesday, the reality personality explained she’s trying to focus on herself and her brand apart from the show that put her in the spotlight while her contract hangs in “limbo” as to whether she’ll be allowed to return to the series or move on for good.

“I’ve kind of been in limbo for a year since last April, and I’ve been wanting to venture out and do my own things, and people are like, ‘Why aren’t you?’” Evans told PopCulture.com “I’m stuck to this contract, and once I’m out of it, I can go and talk to other companies and stuff.”

As for her contact with the network, Evans said she’s been largely in the dark about her status with MTV.

“We talk here and there. We don’t talk much, but whenever I ask what’s going on with me, they’re just like, ‘We don’t know, we’re just not gonna use you for this season right now,’ and they’re just kind of beating around the bush,” she told PopCulture.com. “I’m just gonna focus on myself, focus on my brand stepping away from Teen Mom and focusing on myself as a person and not attaching my name to that Teen Mom title.”

“I’m not gonna lie, MTV, they’re iffy about if they really wanna let me go or not,” she continued. “So I’m just sitting here, doing my own thing trying to keep YouTube updated, because my fans, they want to know — they’re digging into my life, and they want to know what’s up!”

As of now, Evans said she’s going with a wait and see approach to determine her future.

“I think I’m just gonna wait until April, my plan is to wait until April and then venture out and talk to other production companies and stuff,” she told PopCulture.com. “But right now, I don’t know where MTV’s head is at. I mean, things can change in a minute, I have no idea.”

