Jenelle Evans Shares New Photos of All 3 Children Following Custody Battle Drama

Jenelle Evans is showing off new fall portraits of her three kids as the Teen Mom 2 star continues to celebrate winning back custody of the trio in court following the fallout from husband David Eason’s admission that he shot and killed the family’s pet French bulldog in February. Posting photos of sons Jace, 10, whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis and Kaiser, 5, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, sitting alongside 2-year-old sister Ensley, whom she shares with Eason, Evans greeted the new season in her caption, writing, “Hello October #Fall2019.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Oct 3, 2019 at 4:52am PDT

Evans and Eason lost custody of their children for more than a month after Child Protective Services and police began investigating Eason killing the pet, but had them returned in July.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Everything’s back to normal,” the fired Teen Mom 2 star told Us Weekly in September. “I think it’s been very great [having the kids back] because it’s really keeping us humble and we have been focusing on just staying at home, focusing on making them happy, making sure that’s a number one priority.”

The MTV alum added that she and Eason had taken steps to appease the court when it comes to their parenting skills and keeping their children safe.

“I did domestic violence courses and he did anger management. And we looked at a co-parenting class,” she told the outlet. “We know what’s unhealthy for a relationship and what’s healthy and how to co-parent better. The major issue is co-parenting with the grandparents on both of our sides.”

That doesn’t mean the former pipe welder has any regrets about shooting the dog.

“It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger,” Eason added to the outlet. “This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again.”

“If you give the dog up for adoption, one day it’s going to be around children again,” he continued, claiming, “If you call the authorities at that point, the law says the dog has to be euthanized. I’m not going to pay anyone to euthanize my dog when I could do it myself.”

Photo credit: Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images