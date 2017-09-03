Jenelle Evans’ Mother Defends Herself After Heated Parking Lot Confrontation

On a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Jenelle Evans confronted her mother Barbara at a restaurant for drinking before driving her son Jace home. A major public argument ensued, and now Barbara is telling her side of the story.

The whole incident began when Jace, who primarily lives with Barbara, didn’t want to visit Evans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She called me at home and she asked if she could have Jace, and Jace did not want to go,” Barbara said. “So Jace told her that. Jace said, ‘Mommy, I don’t wanna go to your house.’”

That apparently infuriated Evans, so she went to the restaurant Barbara was eating at and trumped up allegations of drunk driving. Despite the fact they only saw Barbara with one glass of wine sitting in front of her, Evans and her fiancé David Eason made a huge scene and made her out to be extremely drunk.

“I ordered one glass of wine,” Barbara said. “I have the copy of the receipt. I had one sip out of the wine glass, and I did not drink anything more because we had just ordered food. She came in and caused such a scene and every one started looking at us in the restaurant, so I left.”

From there the couple shoved their cell phone cameras in Barbara’s face as they accused her of driving drunk with Jace.

Evans then went to Barbara’s house, and knocked on the windows and doors for an hour. The Teen Mom 2 cast member made it out that she was concerned her mother had passed out drunk, but that couldn’t have been farther from the truth.

Barbara said she simply closed all her blinds and refused to acknowledge Evans so she would leave them alone. Evans then called the police, and when they arrived, they took Barbara’s side and told Evans to leave the property.

“I’m done with her and her lousy boyfriends,” Barbara said.