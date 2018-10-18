Jenelle Evans Deletes Twitter Account in Wake of Hospitalization

Jenelle Evans has deactivated her Twitter account after it was reported that she was hospitalized after authorities responded to a 911 call from her home in North Carolina on Oct. 13.

The Teen Mom 2 star’s account, @PBandJenelley_1, is no longer active on the social media platform as of Thursday morning, prompting some fans to speculate that the reason for the deletion was Evans’ current situation.

After one fan wondered when Evans would comment on the situation, another responded, “She’s not going to comment because her account has been deactivated.”

She’s not going to comment because her account has been deactivated. — Joy McGee (@IHeartPaulRudd) October 18, 2018

The Ashley reports that a woman, not confirmed to be Evans, called 911 shortly before 10 p.m. about an alleged assault at the reality star’s home, which she shares with husband David Eason.

“It was called in as an assault,” The Chief of 911 Operations for Columbus County said.

Two officers arrived at the home to investigate after the call was made and Evans was transported to the hospital by private car after an ambulance request was canceled.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said that its responding officers “advised [Evans] of the legal action she could take,” though the 26-year-old did not file a police report and no arrests were made in the incident.

“The female was advised proper action,” the Operations Chief said. “[The officers] advised what legal action she could take.”

A rep for Evans told PEOPLE that the reality star “had friends over Saturday night and they had a bonfire on her property.”

“Jenelle ended up tripping and falling by the fire,” the rep added.

MTV crew and producers were not at Evans’ home at the time of the incident, though the mom of three reportedly filmed footage for Teen Mom 2 the next day with her mother, Barbara.

“The MTV crew had no clue what had gone down the night before,” a source said.

The details of the incident have led many fans to speculate that the call came from Evans and was reporting an assault on her by Eason.

as someone who’s been abused in a relationship, I can spot the warning signs of an abusive partner a mile away. David Eason is dangerous to women & children and shows all the warning signs (& even a record) of abuse. I hope the children & even Jenelle get away before its too late — Nikkole Paulun (@nikkoleMTV) October 18, 2018

Some fans even voiced the opinion that Eason pressured Evans to issue a cover-up story.

He’s clearly scared her into trying to make everything look ok. Like that time on the episode where jenelle told mtv they’d been arguing and he was like ‘everything’s fine here’ and she looked too scared to disagree. — Lucy (@lucy_jaine) October 18, 2018

Others added that while they may not agree with Evans’ choices, they would never wish for any harm to come to her.

As much as we like to hate on Jenelle’s choices, I’d hate to see her or the kids dead at the hands of this ass hole. This WILL escalate. — Some Girl (@plumbdumb84) October 18, 2018

