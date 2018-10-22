Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s Tumultuous Relationship Timeline

The Teen Mom world seems to breed controversy — and Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s marriage is no exception to the rule. Three years after starting their relationship together, the married couple continue to make headlines — even with Eason booted from the MTV series.

September 2015: Evans and Eason start dating

Evans and Eason, who met on Tinder, went public with their relationship when Evans introduced her followers to Eason via a selfie in September 2015.

“Rainy day, ‘mudding’ lol, adventuring #Perfect,” she captioned the photo along with a smiling emoji.

August 2016: Pregnancy announcement

Almost a year later, the two announced that they were expecting a baby girl together. Evans took to social media to make the big reveal.

“Time to introduce the world to our baby girl soon, Ensley Jolie Eason. She will be arriving Jan. 28th. We couldn’t be any happier!” she wrote in the caption of a photo of their maternity photo shoot.

January 2017: Ensley is born

The couple welcomed baby Ensley into the world on Jan. 24, 2017, a few days before her due date. Evans took to Instagram to share a sweet selfie of the parents, captioning the photo, “And she has arrived.”

While Ensley was their first child together, both were already parents to two children from previous relationships.

February 2017: Eason proposes

A month after welcoming their daughter, Eason popped the question to Evans. “We’ve decided on forever! #PerfectTiming,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the two of them, with Evans showing off her new engagement ring.

September 2017: Evans and Eason marry

The couple tied the knot at their new North Carolina home on Sept. 13, 2017, two years after taking their relationship public. Evans described her wedding as “laid-back” with a “rustic Southern theme” to Us Weekly. The two had worked hard to fix up their property for the big day. In March, Evans wrote, “After about 8 months of hard work clearing land, getting stung by bees, blistering up our hands, etc… our #ForeverHome is finally here!!!!”

February 2018: Eason fired by MTV

Five months later, Eason was fired by MTV from Teen Mom 2 after going on a homophobic and transphobic Twitter rant, at one point calling members of the LGBT community “abominable.”

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” the network said in a statement at the time. “With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

The network did not fire Evans. Eason continued to make headlines for being a controversial figure on social media, joking to a commenter on Facebook that Evans was “13 weeks” pregnant, which her representative later denied. He also continued to share homophobic memes and posts on Facebook.

August 2018: Evans defends Eason

During a Teen Mom 2 reunion taping that aired in August 2018, Evans defended her husband and the remarks he made. “He thinks he shouldn’t have said it the way he did, but he still stands by his views,” she said. “He just doesn’t want his kids to grow up and be that way.”

When asked how he would react if his kids grew up and told him they were gay or transgender, Evans said that he would “still love them and adore them but he just wouldn’t agree with their lifestyle.”

October 2018: Evans accuses Eason of assault

A few months later, news surfaced that Evans was hospitalized on Oct. 13, 2018 after an alleged assault. Later in the week, the 911 call was released in which Evans told the operator that Eason pinned her on the ground and hurt her to the point where she couldn’t move her arm.

“My husband, he just assaulted me,” she said, through tears. “He pinned me down on the ground in the yard, and I think I heard my f—ing collarbone crack and I can’t move my arms.”

During the call, she also claimed that Eason “got violent because he was drinking.”

Police confirmed that she was hospitalized, although she canceled the ambulance she initially requested and arrived via a private vehicle. She deleted her Twitter account after the incident, although her Instagram account continued to be active.

October 2018: Evans calls assault allegations a ‘misunderstanding’

The day the 911 call surfaced, Evans called the situation “a drunk and dramatic misunderstanding” to E! News. “Everything is great. We are totally fine … just taking time off social media, time to focus on ourselves and our family.”

Her denial of the assault came days after a source told Us Weekly that Eason “attacked” Evans during a get-together with friends at their house. Eason did not officially comment on the situation, although he shared an Instagram post writing that he and Evans “have never been happier, thanks for asking!”