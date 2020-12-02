Heavy D, 'Storage Hunters' and 'Celebrity Big Brother' Star, Dead at 43

✖

Reality TV personality Colin Newell, known by many as Heavy D, has died at the age of 43. Newell was a star of Storage Hunters — a UK version of Storage Wars — and Celebrity Big Brother, and was not the American rapper Heavy D. Reports of Newell's death first surfaced on social media, with his agent eventually confirming the sad news to The Sun.

"Medics are investigating the exact cause of death," Newell's agent said in a statement. "Colin was an absolute pleasure to work with it. He was a friendly guy who had time for everybody... he will be missed by those who loved him. We ask the public to respect the privacy of the family at this time." At this time, there has been no reported cause of death.

I’m very shocked & saddened to hear of the passing of my friend @HeavyHeavyd 😔 u lived ur life the way u wanted to & fuck anyone who didn’t like it! U always brought a smile to my face bro & lifted any room you where in. ❤️❤️❤️ #RIPHeavyD — Nick Nevern (@NickNevern) November 25, 2020

Many have been taking to social media to mourn Newell's death, with British actor Mem Ferda sharing a photo of the two together, on Twitter. In the caption he wrote, "My deepest condolences to Colin Newell's (Heavy D)'s Family at this very sad time, who died aged 47 yesterday. I had met him a couple of times at Film Premiers and functions, he was a lovely character, full of personality. God Bless."

I’m shocked to hear the sad news that my fellow Arsenal fan and analyst Heavy D has passed away today 😢 We shared the same platform @aftvmedia for years and he always brought his positive vibes with him. My sincere condolences go to his family at this very sad time. #RIPHeavyD pic.twitter.com/PLLlRQqnEV — Dr. Kelechi Anyikude (@KelechiAFC) November 25, 2020

Author Belinda Conniss added, "I am absolutely heartbroken to learn that [Heavy D] has passed away, only just found out. I’m so sorry to hear this." She added, "My thoughts and prayers Go out to his brother and the rest of the family. Rest easy Colin."

We are shocked to hear the sad news that Heavy D has passed away today. Our condolences go to his family at this very sad time. #RIPHeavyD — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) November 25, 2020

Boxer Ohara Davies also posted a memorial for Newell, sharing a funny photo of the reality star in a wig and writing, "Still can’t believe that this guy is gone forever." He then added. "Never a dull moment around him, but things like this did make me question his sanity sometimes. Will miss you bro always."