Gwen Stefani Celebrates Blake Shelton’s ‘Voice’ Victory in Adorable Videos

Gwen Stefani is going all out celebrating Team Blake’s victory on The Voice.

After boyfriend Blake Shelton‘s singer Chloe Kohanski was the season 13 winner of the NBC singing competition, the No Doubt rocker posted videos to her Instagram story of her family reacting excitedly backstage.

In one video, her children, Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3, ran up to the country star, who says, “Give me my hug!”

In others, Stefani poses in her boyfriend’s custom “Sexiest Man Alive” blazer, which he wore on the show’s finale.

She’s the best of them all #gwenstefani A post shared by gwenstefanipr (@gwenstefanipr) on Dec 19, 2017 at 9:17pm PST

Kohanski took home the winner’s title on The Voice Tuesday after beating out fellow finalists Addison Agen, Red Marlow and Brooke Simpson on part 1 of the finale, which aired on Monday night.

Each finalist sang three songs during the first part of the finale: a cover, an original song and a duet with their coach.

The results were tallied online and through purchases and streams on iTunes and Apple Music.

Judges Adam Levine and Miley Cryus also had team members Agen and Simpson in the finals, while Shelton had both Kohanski and Marlow on his team.

Team Jennifer had no competitor reach the finals in what was coach Jennifer Hudson’s debut season.

The Voice is set to return in spring 2018 with coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson.

Photo credit: Shutterstock