ABC Pulls ‘Great American Baking Show,’ Axes Judge Johnny Iuzzini Following Misconduct Allegations

ABC has pulled future episodes of The Great American Baking Show after they investigated judge Johnny Iuzzini over misconduct allegations.

Deadline reports that Iuzzini was fired after unspecified conduct was brought to light. They do not specify if they were connected to the recent sexual harassment and assault accusations that came out about him.

“In light of allegations that recently came to our attention, ABC has ended its relationship with Johnny Iuzzini and will not be airing the remainder of The Great American Baking Show episodes,” an ABC spokesperson said in a statement. “ABC takes matters such as those described in the allegations very seriously and has come to the conclusion that they violate our standards of conduct. This season’s winner will be announced at a later date.”

It’s unclear if this is an outright cancellation or just the network scrapping the un-aired episodes that feature Iuzzini. However, the language in the statement alludes to a cancellation.

The Great Christmas Light Fight and CMA Country Christmas will replace the show in its usual Thursday night slot for the next two weeks.

Accusations of sexual misconduct first came out about the personality in November. Women who worked for him while at Jean-Georges, an exclusive four-star restaurant in Trump Tower, said he was known to touch his employees on the backside with kitchen implements, vegetables and knives in a suggestive way.

“He used to say, ‘If I hit you with my hand, it’s harassment, but if I hit you with an object, it’s a mistake,’” one woman said. “It was a big, huge joke to him.”

Iuzzini had been with The Great American Baking Show since its first season in 2015. He had previously judged Bravo’s Top Chef: Just Desserts and competed on Food Networks’ Cutthroat Kitchen.

Iuzzini has not responded to the firing or any misconduct allegations.