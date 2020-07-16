Grant Imahara Honored by Discovery and Science Channel With Weekend 'Mythbusters' Marathon Following Death

✖

The Discovery Channel and Science Channel have both scheduled marathons of Mythbusters to pay tribute to co-host Grant Imahara Friday and Saturday. The beloved roboticist died suddenly on Monday after suffering from a brain aneurysm at age 49. The marathon will include some of Imahara's favorite Mythbusters episodes, as well as the 2011 special Killer Robots: Robo Games.

The marathon kicks off on Friday at 8 a.m. ET on the Discovery Channel with Killer Robots: Robo Games 2011, an hour-long special in which Imahara took viewers behind the scenes of the International Robogames Competition, reports Variety. The marathon will continue through 1 p.m. that day with four Mythbusters episodes, "Mailbag Special," "Motorcycle Water Ski," "Paper Armor" and "Blue Ice." On Saturday, the marathon resumes on the Science Channel at 3 p.m. with the Killer Robots special.

The Science Channel will then air four Mythbusters episodes, "Shooting Fish in a Barrel," "Dog Myths," "Paper Armor" and "Motorcycle Water Ski." At 8 p.m. Saturday, the Science Channel will air an episode of White Rabbit Project. Imahara co-hosted the short-lived streaming series with his fellow Mythbusters veterans Tory Belleci and Kari Byron.

Imahara joined Mythbusters in 2005 as a part of the build team, joining Byron and Belleci. The three left the show in 2014, but Netflix capitalized on their popularity with fans by ordering their show White Rabbit Project. Imahara also appeared on TableTop and Battle Bots. He had a cameo in Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! in 2015. At the time of his death, Imahara was a mechanical designer at Spectral Motion and a consultant at Disney Research.

"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," Discovery said in a statement Monday. A member of his family told TMZ Imahara was experiencing migraines for a few days before his death and underwent emergency surgery for a brain aneurysm on Saturday night. He was set to undergo a third surgery on Monday, but doctors said the extent of his injuries were severe and the family removed him from life support.

"Goodbye my friend. This world won’t be the same with you gone," Belleci wrote on Instagram. "You were an inspiration to me & to so many others. We’ve been through a lot together, good and bad and I guess that’s why I feel like I’ve lost a brother. Rest In Peace."