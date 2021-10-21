‘Good Bones’: Karen Laine Shares Rare Snap With Her Youngest Daughter

Karen Laine marked October with some quality time with her youngest daughter. The Good Bones star showed her support for daughter Kelsy Spaeth’s latest social improvement movement, documenting the moment earlier this month with a pair of rare side-by-side images with Spaeth.

Back on Oct. 11, the HGTV star shared an update with followers revealing that she proudly showed up to help with Spaeth’s “public transportation improvement project.” To lend a helping hand, Laine explained that she and her daughter rode the bus, something she encouraged her followers to try, as they “might like it,” noting in the hashtag that bus riding means “you get to sight see.” The post was made alongside two mother-daughter photos, the first showing Laine and Spaeth, whom the Good Bones star affectionately referred to as “baby kitten,” sitting at the bus stop. The second image showed the duo mid-bus ride.

The images blew Laine’s followers away, many taken aback by their close resemblance that had some doing a double take. One follower wrote that Spaeth “looks just like you,” while somebody else commented, “you are twins!!” Many more also commended Spaeth’s transportation improvement project, with one person writing, “I work with impoverished students and the need for assess to public transportation is real!!”

While fans have come to know Laine and her older daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk due to their appearances on the beloved series Good Bones, Spaeth holds a more behind-the-scenes role in the family renovation business. After Laine retired from Two Chicks & a Hammer, the company she and her eldest daughter started in 2014, Spaeth stepped into a more prominent role, serving as the business’ Chief Business Officer. In an exclusive with PopCulture, Spaeth explained how the entire idea for their store originated from a vision board her older sibling shared with their Chief Operating Officer, Alexa Howell, sharing that “it just made sense that we create a space where fans, guests and neighbors could come and shop the items that they [and we] love.”

Fans have also gotten to know Spaeth through her handful of Good Bones appearances. She first appeared on the series back in 2018 when she and then-fiancé Neil began searching for a bigger house. Flash forward two years, and Spaeth and Neil tied the knot in a romantic ceremony, which bother her mother and sister documented on social media.