Hugh Hefner’s Son Says ‘The Girls Next Door’ Was ‘Demeaning’

In a new interview, Hugh Hefner‘s son Cooper is spilling his thoughts on many things regarding the Playboy empire, and one of those things is how he thought The Girls Next Door was “demeaning.”

According to Page Six, Cooper specifically said that the show damaged Playboy’s reputation, and then went on to explain, “[The show] collected a young audience, but didn’t do a good job of conveying how Playboy is both playful and sophisticated.”

The Girls Next Door was a reality TV show on E! that revolved around the lives of Hefner’s three girlfriends at the time — Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson. It aired from 2005 until 2009.

In addition to his strong feelings on the former Playboy reality show, Cooper also commented on the magazine’s decision to do away with nudity only to backtrack months later and feature it again.

“There was a lack of understanding of who we are. Nudity hadn’t been the problem — it was how it’d been presented,” Cooper said.

Lastly, Cooper also shared a little insight into his father’s health, saying, “It’s tough to watch him struggle, but I’m just happy it’s physical and not mental,” in regard to Hefner’s troubles with his back and his hearing.

Interestingly, Bridget Marquardt from The Girls Next Door recently told journalists that she hadn’t heard from Hefner, her ex-boyfriend, in many years.

A representative for Hefner responded by saying, “To be frank with you, this is a bit silly. Hef holds nothing but the fondest memories of his time spent with Bridget and he continues to wish her all the best in her new life.”