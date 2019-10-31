‘Ghost Hunters’ Kristen Luman and Brian Murray Open up About EVP of Nurse Mary: ‘It Made My Heart Melt’ (Exclusive)

During Wednesday night’s season finale of Ghost Hunters, the team headed to Texas to help alleviate the anxiety and fear felt by two cousins experiencing paranormal activity amid renovations for their bed and breakfast at the iconic, Worley Hospital. With the two putting plans on halt after witnessing strange occurrences, including shadow figures roaming the building and peaking behind pillars, the team work together to figure out the type of haunting in effect.

In the A&E series reboot’s final episode of its innovative premiere season, “Hospital Horrors” sees the investigators led by Grant Wilson, capturing jaw-dropping evidence applying one of the field’s most prevailing theories, which suggests how physical changes to an environment can stir up paranormal activity. During their study, investigators Daryl Marston and Brian Murray engage in an active demo of the walls in the hospital, which cause entities to manifest in several ways — one evidenced via their thermal imaging camera, and another through an EVP captured, which left the team undeniably astonished.

In an exclusive with PopCulture.com discussing the milestone episode, investigators Murray and Kristen Luman open up about the EVP collected by Brandon Alvis and Mustafa Gatollari as they engaged in a session of control questions with a 25-year-old nurse named Mary Lucille Myers, who died by suicide at the hospital. With devices set up and EMF activity spiking during their conversation and on cue to their line of questions, Gatollari later asks her graciously to step away from the motion detector so that they can continue interacting with her. Upon review of their evidence, the team reveals they have captured an EVP of the former nurse saying “Sorry” most softly upon the misunderstanding during the mechanics involved with their interaction.

“It just kind of made my heart melt in the way of that’s so sweet,” Luman told PopCulture.com of the electronic voice phenomena collected. “She’s apologizing to us for not understanding what we’re asking. That’s what I really wanted to point out to [our clients] Luke and Chelsea, that if there’s any fear here, just listen to the voice. Just listen to the voice. Your fear is going to turn to sympathy real fast. And it did and so, I think that EVP was so crucial too in helping them to feel more comfortable in that building. So crucial.”

Murray reveals he feels the exact same way as Luman with how important that EVP was to their findings.

“When I heard, ‘Sorry,’ I immediately thought, that’s amazing,” he told PopCulture.com. “This is a respectful entity who is not saying, ‘Get out of here, go away! I don’t want you here.’ She was more open to the idea of, ‘Okay, I’m trying to understand what you’re doing here, I’m not angry about this. I’m actually trying to hang around and figure this out, and I want to make this connection. And I’m sorry that I can’t do everything that you’re asking, but I’m really trying to do that.’”

Murray adds that as soon as cousins, Luke and Chelsea Dyer heard the voice and her tone during the breakdown of findings to the aspiring B&B owners, there was a major sigh of relief.

“It wasn’t menacing or anything like that,” Murray said. “[And] I knew that it was going to help them out as far as like, ‘Okay, there’s nothing bad here. This is something we can deal with. We can still have this dream. We just have to learn how to communicate and learn how to work through this, and work together. They can be there, we can be here, and we can live harmoniously together.’”

The two investigators reveal that while they collected several apparitions with their thermal imaging camera during the investigation, that was the sole EVP captured at Worley in their time there.

“What people don’t understand I think is it takes a lot for an entity to manifest,” Murray adds. “It takes a whole lot of energy and at that point, the energy that they were using was giving us what we were able to see them, and things like that. If I could see them and get a voice every now and then, I’ll take that all day long. You know what I mean? It’s not every case that you go to that you get a thermal image hit and multiple sightings.”

Luman interjects, “Rarely actually.”

“I was happy with every piece of evidence that we got, and I really believe we made that good connection with Mary, and I think it turned out great,” Murray said.

While some might wonder upon completion of the renovation if the changes could factor into evolving the emotions felt by entities inhabiting the property, the paranormal investigator admits it’s unknown at this point in progress. But he is optimistic.

“That’s a hard, hard question to even say. I know that if I’m remaining at a place that I love, I particularly wouldn’t like changes. I think they could act out — not necessarily negative, but say, ‘I don’t really like this wall, I don’t like this,’ or ‘Something like this is not something I’m used to.’ But then again, they’re saving this place, and it’s not being completely destroyed. If they do turn it into something beautiful, these entities that are there can definitely adapt to that and think, ‘Well this is great, they didn’t get rid of it, and this is still my home.’ And possibly they’re seeing it the way they used to see it as well. We don’t know that yet.”

Luman tells PopCulture.com of a story about Wilson and his wife, Reanna, who bought an inn that was haunted as a way to relate to both Chelsea and Luke.

“[He] was actually communicating with the entities there, received help from the entities too,” Luman said, adding how when Wilson couldn’t find something, it would appear moments later. “And so, we talked about that with Luke and Chelsea, and encouraged them. I don’t think it hit on in the show about how when she saw the shadow figure, she was actually looking for the attic, and the shadow figure leads her into the room that led up to the attic. We also sort of use that as an example of perhaps they’re already on board, and you’re getting help. And we encouraged them to continue to ask for help or even voice their opinion on what they like or dislike so they can live there better together.”

She goes on to say that is the “best sort of way” to take it. “When you bought something that you now know is haunted, and we can’t really say how the entities are going to react when everything is said and done because obviously we don’t know them, we don’t know them in life to know them in death. But that little moment of having that shadow figure lead her to the attic when she was looking for it, tells me that we might be on a good path here.”

Murray agrees with Luman, adding how the voice they captured of the late Nurse Mary was a big indicator of the hospital’s temperament.

“Nobody was bothered in the investigation like something was coming at them or disturbing them,” he said. “We did say Luke and Chelsea are going to make changes, and there wasn’t anything but positive reactions from that point on. To me, I think that the change is going to be great there, and I think that they’re going to welcome the change. But you never know. I think they will though.”

Photo credit: A&E Networks