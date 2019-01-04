Former ‘American Idol’ Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Responds After Being Shamed for Working as Uber Driver

Former American Idol co-host Brian Dunkleman has responded after being shamed for working as an Uber driver, telling tabloids that he would feel no such way and took the job to support his family.

TMZ had initially reported on Dunkleman’s divorce, reporting that Dunkleman had disclosed in court documents that he now works as an Uber driver, working around 45 hours per week and earning around $800 per week. The former host added that he began the job in March 2016.

Dunkleman hosted the first season of Idol in 2002 alongside Ryan Seacrest, who ultimately went on to become the reality singing competition’s only host.

After outlets began reporting on Dunkleman’s current profession, the 47-year-old used Twitter to respond to the criticism.

“I chose to stop doing standup comedy and started driving an Uber so I could be there for my son as much as he needed after our life as we knew it was destroyed. Print that,” he wrote, directing his tweet at TMZ.

— Brian Dunkleman (@briandunkleman) January 4, 2019

He also addressed the reports on his earnings in a separate tweet, writing that he makes more than what was reported before referring to the publication as “Human Barnacles.”

Dunkleman is currently going through a divorce from his wife, Kalea Dunkleman, with whom he shares 5-year-old son Jackson. Dunkleman stated in the court documents that his son lives with him half the week.

After Dunkleman shares his tweets, his girlfriend, Andrea Whitney, also chimed in on the social media platform, sharing a photo of the former host and his son sitting together on a hiking trail.

“This is why he’s an Uber driver,” she wrote.

Dunkleman also received plenty of support in the responses to his initial tweet, with several people writing that there was no shame in driving for Uber.

“No shame in doing an honest day’s work. It’s disgraceful that they’d try to paint a man working to provide for his family in a negative light,” one wrote.

A second person tweeted, “Wishing you much happiness & success in whatever you do in life. Your boy is lucky to have a dad who loves & cares so much about him.”

Another user shared that her family was in a similar situation, writing, “I just wanted to send you love and support. My husband works in H’wood and has also driven for Uber when times were hard. And I appreciate all that he does to support us. So does your family! Great job Dad!”

