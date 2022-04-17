Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

✖

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.

According to Robinson's testimony, he walked in to find Smith holding a belt. Robinson alleges that Smith allegedly beat the girl after getting frustrated with her earlier in the night. "By the time I walked inside, it was as if nothing was going on," he reportedly said. As for what triggered the beating, Robinson claimed Victoria had thrown up on herself the previous night while the family were on their way to church. Smith became even more frustrated when she alleged the 3-year-old wouldn't eat her pancakes fast enough the following morning. Smith has pleaded not guilty.

But he admits he could see bruising on their daughter as she was crying. Robinson claimed he told his wife, "You went too far this time," hinting at Smith inflicting beatings on the toddler previously. He also said that he felt that he "should've stopped it." He said he'd heard the "whooing" though he was outside of the home.

Robinson was the one to report to police. But 9-1-1 calls reveal he didn't tell the truth. He reportedly told the dispatcher, "We have an emergency, our daughter is unresponsive. She drank a lot of water. We tried to do CPR to get it out."