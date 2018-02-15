Kim Zolciak Biermann Buys Children Bulletproof Backpacks After Florida School Shooting

Kim Zolciak Biermann is taking whatever steps she can to ensure her children’s safety after 17 people were killed in a tragic Florida school shooting Wednesday.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member shared a heartbreaking parenting choice she made soon after news of the shooting broke, posting a screenshot of a “bulletproof” backpack she purchased on Amazon for her school-aged children.

“I just asked Kroy [Biermann] what can we do as parents to protect our children everyday in this crazy sad world. He said, ‘best thing we could do for now is get bullet proof book bags’ you know I just did!” she captioned the post. “It’s better than not having anything at all. Just thought I would share with you guys. I just found this first on Amazon so I bought it. It’s certified.”

Zolciak Biermann has six children, Brielle, 20, Arianna, 16, Kroy, 6, Kash, 5, and twins Kane and Kaia, 4.

Wednesday’s shooting was the third deadliest school shooting in modern U.S. history.

Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student, pulled the fire alarm at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, minutes before dismissal. As the students moved their way out of the classrooms, Cruz opened fire wielding an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, similar to the 2012 movie theater shooting in Aurora, Colorado and the 2015 shooting in San Bernardino, California.

Cruz was reportedly asked to leave the school in Spring 2017 after threatening multiple students. He was reportedly not allowed to be on school grounds.

“We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” teacher Jim Gard told The Miami Herald. “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”

One student also stated publicly that students used to joke that Cruz might one day bring a gun to the school.

“Honestly, a lot of people were saying that it was going to be him,” the student told WSBTV. “A lot of kids threw around jokes like that, saying ‘this is the one that’s going to shoot up the school,’ but it turns out everyone predicted it. That’s crazy.”

Cruz was arrested at approximately 3:11 p.m. at a townhouse in Pelican Poine in Wyndham Lakes in Coral Springs, Florida.

Photo credit: Instagram/@kimzolciakbiermann