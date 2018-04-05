‘Fixer Upper’ Finale Has the Internet in Full Meltdown Mode

The end of Fixer Upper is here, and honestly, we’re not ready yet.

In the final episode of the hit HGTV series, Joanna and Chip Gaines made over the home of Mike Herrera, the lead vocalist and bassist of punk band MxPx, and his wife Holli.

The episode didn’t veer far from the traditional format despite it being the finale (and yes, there was shiplap involved), but every Chip quip and Joanna eye roll was tinged with sadness for their fans, who knew the last moments of their show were coming to an end.

Others simply weren’t ready to say goodbye to the Gaines’ beautiful family, which is soon to grow by one more, a little boy, the two revealed in March.

Collectively, the internet shared their sadness in a Twitter meltdown.

Not ready for #FixerUpper to end — Jennifer Woodford (@jenn__marie) April 4, 2018

Got my tissues, got my popcorn, still not ready for #FixerUpper to be over. — Liz Buono (@LizzyyBeee) April 4, 2018

Well this #FixerUpper finale wrap up has me in tears. I’ve loved watching this show SO much. — Lindsey Watts (@L_WattsAU) April 4, 2018

The last episode of #FixerUpper just started and I think I’m already crying — Meg Dean (@MeganRowland3) April 4, 2018

I don’t think my heart is ready for this…#fixerupper — Jessica L. Saltat (@JessASA13) April 4, 2018

awww why does #FixerUpper have to end😭😭😭 — Mia Reeves (@miareeves15) April 4, 2018

A moment of silence people.. it’s the last episode of my fixer upper @joannagaines @chipgaines #FixerUpper — topaz69 (@rowena_olores) April 4, 2018

But fans of the Gaineses need not fear that they’ll step totally out of the spotlight.

The couple will appear on a spin-off of their show, Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, which will begin airing the next week on April 10, making sure no one goes into withdrawal.

Each of the 15 30-minute episodes of the new series will air after a rerun of its corresponding Fixer Upper episode, and will give fans a deeper look into Joanna’s full design process — everything from meeting the homeowners to a behind-the-scenes look at her styling tips.

“I can’t wait to show our fans how every piece of the design comes together before the final reveal,” Joanna told PEOPLE. “I want to nail every detail so that, when we walk away, Chip and I know we’ve given a family the one-of-a-kind home of their dreams.”

Viewers will be able to get into the depths with Joanna, learning how she decides upon everything from paint colors to personalized style choices that give all of her rooms that extra something.

“Jo puts her heart and soul into every fixer upper we design,” Chip told the publication. “Our hope is that these homes become a beautiful part of each family’s next chapter.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @Joanna Gaines