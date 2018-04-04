Chip Gaines Shares Adorable Throwback of 4 Kids on ‘Fixer Upper’ Finale

Chip and Joanna Gaines have the cutest demo crew in the business!

Fixer Upper fans have watched as the couple’s four children have grown up in front of their eyes on the show during the HGTV show’s five seasons, which came to a close Tuesday evening.

And ahead of the series finale, the soon-to-be father of five recalled the final time his sons Drake, 12, and Duke, 9, and daughters Ella, 11, and Emmie Kay, 7, helped swing a hammer with their dad on screen while renovating the new home of Mike Herrera, the lead vocalist and bassist of punk band MxPx, and his wife Holli.

“We take #Demoday seriously in this family. I love my crew! #FixerUpper,” Chip captioned the throwback photo of the family’s final HGTV demo day on social media.

In the photo, the siblings show off their handiwork in the form of a punctured drywall section while standing in age order as each hole is marked with their names.

The family moment also made it on the final episode as Chip told viewers, “As if this demo day couldn’t get any better, Jo’s decided to drop the kids off after school to do a little demo with their old man.”

Unfortunately, Joanna’s baby bump was missing from the demo. The couple is expecting their fifth child, a son, which they revealed in January.

In addition to sharing her final goodbye to Fixer Upper fans, the pregnant shiplap queen also wrote a letter on her website.

“If you would have told me that I’d end this season of the show pregnant with our fifth baby, I would’ve laughed,” said Joanna.

“The best thing about all of this is the excitement that my kids have shown for their new baby brother. Since I had our first four babies so close to one another, none of them actually remember me being pregnant,” the mother-to-be revealed, adding that “pregnancy has been so fun” because she loves to “take naps and eat” this time around.

“They love my growing belly (and boy is it growing), and they cannot wait to meet him. I truly believe this baby is a gift from God for our family in this season,” she said.

“The entire Fixer Upper opportunity as a whole, life has a way of surprising us. With our little ones getting bigger, we had this gut feeling that it was time to step back and focus on them and our businesses here in Waco, Texas. And although that’s why we thought we decided to step away from the show, we now realize with this little one on the way that there was a bigger plan in place for us all along,” the Magnolia Table co-creator concluded.

Photo credit: Instagram/Chip Gaines