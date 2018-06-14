Farrah Abraham Makes Fashion Statement Leaving Jail After Arrest

Farrah Abraham is no longer behind bars, having been released from jail on bail Wednesday following her arrest for misdemeanor battery and trespassing.

The former Teen Mom star, 27, looked fashionable after a night in jail, wearing the same green floral dress she wore the night before with her hair tied back in a simple ponytail while exiting the jail, according to video obtained by The Blast.

Surrounded by a crowd of paparazzi, she asked several photographers to move out of the way before returning to the Sheriff’s office.

Abraham was held on $500 bail, first reported by TMZ, after allegedly striking a security guard at The Beverly Hills Hotel who attempted to get her to leave following an altercation with other guests at the resort.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Abraham can be heard yelling profanities at the officers trying to detain her.

“So if you wanna f—ing bulls— me and act like I’m not a real adult, go f— yourself, and go f— yourself and go f— yourself,” she told an officer. “You, not anybody else. Nobody’s talking to anybody else, do you understand me?”

She also denied her part in any kind of fight at the hotel, saying, “I did not attack, or batter, or hurt or injure.”

When an officer attempted to put her in the patrol car, she began to cry, sobbing and yelling, “I’m not resisting!”

Following her arrest, Abraham told Radar via a representative that her 9-year-old daughter Sophia and her businesses are her “number one priority.”

“Please remember, there are two sides to every story,” the rep added, thanking people for their “concern.”

Meanwhile, her estranged mother, Debra Danielsen, told the outlet that she was incredibly concerned for the well-being of her granddaughter, who was seen on social media earlier in the day hanging out with her mom in the hotel pool.

Danielsen added that she would be conferring with a lawyer to see about filing for custody of the little girl.

“She needs to be with her family, not about strangers and volatility and her mother being arrested,” Danielsen told the publication, reportedly crying. “It’s very disgusting. She needs to go to school… She needs to not be dragged on a party all over the world.”

According to Radar, Abraham will appear in court for the first time on June 15.

Photo credit: Instagram/Farrah Abraham