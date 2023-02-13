'Farmer Wants A Wife' Raises Some Eyebrows After Super Bowl Ad

Fox used the Super Bowl LVII broadcast to raise awareness of some of its upcoming shows, including its upcoming Farmer Wants a Wife. The show was announced in December and will debut in March. Viewers at home were a little puzzled by the return of the series. After the commercial aired, some viewers couldn't tell if it was a joke or a real show.

Farmer Wants a Wife will begin on Wednesday, March 8 at 9 p.m. ET and was produced by Fremantle. The series is hosted by former Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles. Viewers will be introduced to four farmers from across the country and a group of women hoping to win their hearts. The farmers have to show the "big city" women what it is like to work on the farms and ranches, and the women will have to decide if they want to change their lives for love.

"Bringing the world's most popular dating show to FOX requires a superstar host to match, and we found the perfect pairing in Jennifer, a multi-talented entertainer who's a little country, a little big city, and huge on heart and humor, making her the perfect choice for wrangling romance in the heartland," Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming at FOX Entertainment, said on Dec. 14. The series is produced by Eureka Productions, with Paul Franklin, Eden Gaha, Chris Culbenor, David Tibbals, and David Emery as executive producers. Lauren Taylor Harding is the showrunner.



Farmer Wants a Wife is based on an international reality franchise that has aired in 32 countries. The first attempt at a series in the U.S. aired back on The CW and was not a major success. That show focused on a single farmer and 10 female contestants. Another Canadian version, Farming for Love, will air on CTV in 2023 as well.