Fans Wonder Why Josh and Jill Aren’t in the Duggar Family Photo

The reason that Josh and Jill’s family is “cut” out on our profile picture is that it would not fit. pic.twitter.com/Y3dz2ejXiN — Duggar family blog (@Duggarfamblog) January 4, 2018

During the holiday season, the Duggar family shared a massive family photo, squeezing in as many of the Counting On stars as they could. However, Josh and Jill’s families were noticeably missing, leading some fans to wonder what was up.

The Duggar Family Blog responded to the fan outcry on Jan. 4, explaining there was no nefarious reason for the omission.

“The reason that Josh and Jill’s family is ‘cut’ out on our profile picture is that it would not fit,” the bloggers wrote.

The Hollywood Gossip pointed out that Josh and his family was included in a collage the family posted last week to celebrate the new year. He just wasn’t featured in the big family photo.

Josh was at the center of a sexual misconduct scandal in 2015, when it was revealed that he molested five young girls, including four of his sisters when he was 14 and 15 years old. It was also revealed that Josh had an Ashley Madison account, but his wife, Anna, stayed with him. They have five children.

As for Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, they have been at odds with the rest of the Duggar family, according to OK! Magazine. Dillard was reportedly fired from Counting On because of his comments about I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings. He later said he was never fired, but “just felt it best for my family to cut ties months ago, as we are heading in a different direction.”

Jill was also photographed breaking a Duggar family rule by wearing jeans to an amusement park in Ohio with her family in November. The Duggars are a conservative Baptist family, so women aren’t allowed to wear pants or skirts that that come above the knee. Jill stuck to that rule until her husband was dropped from Counting On.

The seventh season of Counting On will start in February on TLC.