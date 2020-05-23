'Extreme Weight Loss' Star Chris Powell Reveals Split With Wife and Co-Star Heidi Powell

✖

Former Extreme Weight Loss stars Chris Powell and Heidi Powell announced plans to split after 10 years of marriage. Powell shared an emotional statement on his Instagram page Friday evening, admitting that the news might "come as quite a shock" to their fans. The decision came during "many months" of a quest to establish the "best dynamic" for their family. The couple have been married since 2010 and share two children, son Cash, 8, and daughter Ruby, 6.

The Powells feel "an immense amount of sadness" due to the break-up, but assured fans there is also an "overwhelming amount of hope, peace, and love" as they begin the next chapter of their lives. The couple said they will "always" be a family, which also includes Heidi's two children from a previous marriage. "As crazy as it may seem, we wouldn’t have it any other way," Powell wrote. "All 7 of us receive endless amounts of love and support from each other, as well as from the many wonderful people in our lives."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Powell (@realchrispowell) on May 22, 2020 at 1:56pm PDT

The couple said their relationship will keep strengthening as they "realize what we have is more than just a marriage." They called their relationship a "true and beautiful life partnership," which they are grateful for. The two also asked that their children's privacy be respected at this time and said their passion to "change the world" will continue as they support each other. "Thank you for loving us...exactly as we are," Powell, 42, wrote.

The split announcement came just a few days after Powell shared a touching tribute to Heidi on Mother's Day, alongisde a photo of her with her children. "I am so proud of how our kids treat others with compassion and empathy, how hard they work, and how much they love and respect each other (most of the time)," he wrote in the caption. "And I know A LOT of that has to do with the strong female role model they have."

The Powells appeared as hosts and trainers on ABC's Extreme Weight Loss, which aired from 2011 to 2015. The couple have also written several books together and launched their TRANSFORM app. In a recent interview with Authority Magazine, the former couple said one of their goals is to "help everyone feel they can do anything they set their minds to." They "want each and every person to know that they deserve happiness and are worthy of love," Powell said. "I feel this is a movement that is already in motion, and I couldn’t be any prouder."