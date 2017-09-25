Emma Slater Painfully Takes Down Partner Drew Scott in ‘DWTS’ Rehearsal

Drew Scott of HGTV’s Property Brothers is swinging his way into the milestone 25th season of Dancing With the Stars with the help of professional dancer and partner, Emma Slater. But nothing could prepare him for this.

Oopsie 😁 #Quickstep #teamhotproperty #NoKidsForDrew @mrdrewscott A post shared by Emma Slater (@theemmaslater) on Sep 23, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

While the two cha-cha their way to the coveted Mirrorball Trophy like dancers before them, there is also a likelihood of injuries. None might be as bad as this one though.

Slater took to Instagram over the weekend to share video of her and Scott’s rehearsal for the quickstep, captioning the footage, “Oopsie” with a laughing aloud emoji and teasing the 39-year-old realtor with the hashtag, “no kids for Drew.”

Earlier this month, Slater told PEOPLE she was surprised Scott would have signed up for the ABC competition as she was told he had a “busy” schedule during this upcoming season. But Scott reveals Slater was the one to encourage him after the two struck up a conversation on Twitter.

“I’ll be filming two of my shows up in Toronto and one of my shows in L.A. And the Sept. 18 premiere comes right in the middle of our book tour to promote our book, which comes out Sept. 5, so Emma and I will be rehearsing in a different city every night,” he said.

“But this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. And I’m going to learn how to dance just a few months before my wedding. That’s going to be amazing.”

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays on ABC. Check your local listings.